South Korea: BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are widely loved by their fans (also called its ARMY). While these fans never fail to express their love for the K-pop singers, the group members too reciprocate the same time and again. But a recent incident on social media has left ARMYs from across the world in complete awe. On Saturday, Jin responded to a fan's post on social media who had proposed Jimin for marriage.

The fan had mentioned that Jimin was 'exactly my type' and had asked the singer if he would marry her/him. "Woah.. jimin is so handsome/good looking..?? he's exactly my type.. Jimin, will you marry me..?!!" the post read. However, Jin jumped in between and disappointed the ARMY member. Reacting to the proposal, the singer wrote, 'No'.

weverse 211113 @bts_twt op: woah.. jimin is so handsome/good looking..?? he’s exactly my type

..jimin, will you marry me..?!! seokjin: no pic.twitter.com/8lOCB82wJn — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) November 13, 2021

Jin’s reaction caught ARMY’s attention who then shared the screengrab of the same on their respective social media handles. “I don’t know if I should cry or laugh,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “This was such a classic and funny reply!”

Big Brother Jin is watching! 😂 This was such a classic and funny reply! Hats 🎩 off to you, Seokjin! — MandarinQ 🇿🇦 (@TheresaSiebert) November 13, 2021

op: jimin will you marry me members: pic.twitter.com/EZgmJ2R9KM — ru (ia) (@adorejmjk) November 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jin recently released his latest song ‘Yours’ as the official soundtrack of the Korean drama ‘Jirisan’. The four-minute and 24-second song talks about lost love. For the unversed, Jirisan is a mystery drama featuring Jun Ju Hyun and Ju Ji Hyun. Apart from this, BTS members are currently also gearing up for their concert in Los Angeles. The concert titled Permission to Dance on Stage will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.