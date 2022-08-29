BTS ARMY Overjoyed After Korean Boy Band Wins Best Group Award: BTS ARMY has time to rejoice as their favourite boy band has bagged best group award for the fourth time. The Korean boy band, BTS, won the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) for the best group. ARMY expressed its happiness and excitement about the same as this is the fourth consecutive time BTS has won the award. Though BTS’ RM aka Kim Nam-joon, Jim aka Kim Seok-jin, Suga aka Min Yoon-gi, J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok, Jimin aka Park Ji-min, V aka Kim Tae-hyung and Jungkook aka Jeon Jung-kook were absent from the scene. Yet, their fans expressed their joy on the micro-blogging site. ARMY, the nickname by netizens for BTS’ die-hard fans, never misses from sharing updates or rooting for the boy band.Also Read - BTS ARMY Goes Bonkers Over Jungkook Aka Jeon Jung-kook's Special 8 Vampire Themed Pictures - Check Reactions

CHECK OUT ARMY REACTIONS ON TWITTER:

Yeah, congratulations bts!

bts preved the way pic.twitter.com/Nng9uRRA0l — Kim Kim | ᵇᵃᵈ ᵈᵉᶜⁱˢᵒⁿˢ (@bt5_4rmy) August 29, 2022

Should be 😍😍😍😍congratulations Bangtan.

Army will always be behind you but if we need to protect you, Army’s will be your bulletproof vest. Army will always play fair because that’s how it should be. — chefg (@gantalaochefg) August 29, 2022

Congratulations 🎉❤️❤️❤️I very happy 🥰I love BTS ❤️❤️❤️ They deserve this award🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🏆 — Ирина Загонтова (@IrinaZagontova) August 29, 2022

As it should.. Rightfully theirs, hard earned.. DESERVE! 💜💜 — Ly N Co #TeamMOTS⁷ 💙🖤💜 (@hachilynn) August 29, 2022

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010 that made its debut in 2013.

