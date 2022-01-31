BTS’ Jimin Health Update: K-pop superband BTS member Jimin has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Along with that he has undergone a surgery for appendicitis and is in stable condition. The group’s agency Big Hit Music announced on Monday that though he is ‘experiencing mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery’. The full statement read, “Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31. ”Also Read - BTS Boys Dance to Shamita Shetty's Sharara Sharara Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale - Check Viral Video

“According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage,” it added. Also Read - BTS ARMY Cannot Keep Calm After V Aka Kim Taehyung Shares Snippet of Unreleased Heartbreaking Song -Watch

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities. Thank you,” the statement concluded. Also Read - 'Where Is Jimin?' Trends As BTS ARMY Is 'Badly Missing' Their Favourite K-Pop Singer

[WEVERSE] 220131 @BTS_twt [Notice] Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis and Health Status of BTS Member Jimin (+KOR/JPN) 🔗 (https://t.co/QBcNySCqEW) pic.twitter.com/OID2xyaqri — BTS UPDATES⁷ | @BTSdailyinfo (@BTSdailyinfo) January 31, 2022

Following the news, several BTS ARMY members took to Twitter and sent wishes to Jimin for his speedy recovery. ‘All this time jimin’s been experiencing acute pain 😖😣 underwent surgery.. and got covid.. my heart hurts so much for him.. and to be sick and quarantined during seollal / lunar new year when he shld be with family n eating good food 😭😭 it’s heartbreaking 💔 get well soon 😢’, a fan wrote.

#GetWellSoonJimin

💜 OMG JIMINIE 💜

💜 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH JIMIN 😭💜

Jimin, my love, get well soon😭💜

JIMIN JIMIN 💜😭#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/YS4L7Jukcg — 🇦🇫💜방탄소년단♡사랑해💜🇰🇷 (@bts___lovely) January 31, 2022

Get well soon our Jimin, we are always with you. You are the reason of our smile.

I’ll pray to God for your fast recovery. 💜#JIMIN#GetWellSoonJimin pic.twitter.com/SuM3lWTyuE — Akankshya⁷🌱💜🐳 (@akabtsarmy) January 31, 2022



For the unversed, last month BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for Covid-19.