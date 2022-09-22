Rahul Gandhi meets BTS ARMY: Politician Rahul Gandhi won hearts on Twitter on Wednesday after he met the students in Kerala who identified themselves as the BTS ARMY. The Indian National Congress member is currently on a five-month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra. As part of the same journey, he reached Kerala and met a group of young girls.Also Read - BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie Hug And Dance at Private Bash Amid Dating Rumours

Rahul shared a video on his official Twitter handle that featured him interacting with the students. He talks to them about their interests, studies and their friendship. When he asks them about their plans, the girls say they want to become a nurse but want to practice in Korea. A curious Rahul digs further and they tell him that it’s because they are ‘BTS Army.’ Rahul is surprised and asks them why they like Korean music so much. The fans tell him, “When you’re feeling down, listening to their music is quite comforting.” He also watches BTS’ music videos with the fans during his interaction. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Look Lost in 'Love And Light,' Check BTS Picture From Brahmastra Sets

Now, this interaction between an Indian politician and the BTS ARMY from Kerala is going viral on social media. Many fans are celebrating their own fellow group members, praising them for being honest about their love for the band. Also Read - BTS ARMY Goes Bonkers as Jin Aka Kim Seok-jin Heads For US Amid Rumours of Solo Debut

Rahul took to Twitter to share the video with a caption that read, “A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army! (sic)” One Twitter user wrote in the comment section of the post, “Have always liked RG but never thought a day would come when i will see him watching BTS videos (sic),” another wrote, “I realllly don’t understand the BTS craze but this is super duper adorable (sic).”

CHECK VIRAL VIDEO OF RAHUL GANDHI INTERACTING WITH THE BTS ARMY IN KERALA:

A delightful chat with these incredible girls who are Kerala’s BTS Army! pic.twitter.com/MVtHsCKkrT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2022

BTS is a massively popular Korean musical group with Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as its members. The fans of the group famously identify themselves as the BTS ARMY. The band is just not the most sought-after musical group in the world today but is also the recipient of many awards. Their hit tracks Butter, Dynamite, Blood Sweat & Tears, DNA and more. The band members are trying to focus on their individual careers currently.