BTS ARMY Rejoice As Jungkook-Charlie Puth Confirm Collaboration: BTS has made it clear that the K-pop boy band members will be focusing a little more on their individual careers as well alongside their albums as BTS. BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, TaehyungandJungkook – are all geared up for their solo debuts. J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok had recently announced his solo album. Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook, also known as the Golden Maknae of BTS, has confirmed his first collaboration called Left And Right with none other than Charlie Puth.Also Read - BTS’ RM Gets Emotional, Says He Feels He Wasn't Living up to ARMY's Expectations: 'We’ve Lost Direction'

Check out the twitter post by Charlie Puth:

What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me? Pre-save link in bio. pic.twitter.com/cM77n5D9Ly — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 17, 2022

Also Read - BTS Leader RM Aka Kim Namjoon Feels 'Bitter', Pens Long Note After Hiatus Claims Went Viral

Charlie Drops a Cute Announcement Teaser

Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaboration has been speculated for months now on social media and K-media. Jungkook and Charlie have now made it official by sharing a TikTok video announcing their collaboration on Left and Right. Charlie in the video rings up Jungkook and asks him to sing the verse. Jungkook sings the song and is later also instructed by Charlie on how to sing. Jungkook also does a little hop like a bunny in the cute announcement song teaser. Charlie captioned his twitter post as, “What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me?” Also Read - BTS Members Dance to Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Theme Song, ARMY Reacts

ARMY who were already hinting towards a Jungkook-Charlie collaboration since long has gone completely crazy on social media. ARMY has been celebrating the new collaboration on Left and Right. Charile who’s super excited about Left and Right is leaving no stone unturned about his next song. BTS ARMY is looking forward tot he new song and expressed their happiness on the micro-blogging site as well.

Check out the ARMY reactions:

Gooo charlieeee thank you ✨ with Jk i’m cry — Emy ApoBangpo (@Emy_d_angel) June 17, 2022

LETS GOOO JKAYYY pic.twitter.com/H5zF1vQD1j — angel prince puppy lover (@kkyukirby) June 17, 2022

THIS IS GONNA BE A HIT SIR — LEFT & RIGHT IS COMING! (@itriedmyguy) June 17, 2022

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013.

For more updates on BTS, Jungkook, Charlie Puth and Left and Right, check out this space at India.com.