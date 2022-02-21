BTS V health Update: V aka Kim Taehyung has been a topic of discussion ever since the singer got contracted with Covid-19 which got the ARMY extremely worried. However, V has now fully recovered from Covid and updated his fans recently on his Instagram. Yes, you heard it right! Almost after a week, V expressed gratitude for ARMY’s concern and love during the difficult time. V aka Kim Taehyung shared a couple of videos that showed him seated on the floor and enjoying a song. Both of the videos had separate messages written in Korean and English. He told his fans, “Thank you for worrying about me, I’ve fully recovered thanks to you.” His second message written in English read, “You’re sweet to worry have a good day.”Also Read - Beyoncé Wishes BTS' J-Hope On His Birthday, ARMY And Beyhive Ask 'When Will They Collab?'

BTS ARMY have been taking to social media to express their happiness with the news of V's recovery. "What a great day to see Taehyung's face, he's being better & his heartwarming message:…..*you're sweet to worry, have a good day* can't hold my tears," a Twitter user wrote.

Have a look at the reactions from BTS ARMY:

Tae’s IG Story 💜

“Thank you for your concern about my health. I’m all healed now thanks to you. You are sweet to worry, have a good day” Such a sweetheart 🥺

So glad my Tae Bear is all healed 🙏

Love you TaeTae 💜#KimTaehyung#BTSV@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0dDqmeKqD5 — Roxy.TaeTae (@NormanRoxette) February 21, 2022

i’m so happy to see him and to know that he’s fully recovered…🥺 I’m here always for you no matter what.. Nothing is more important than your health, please take care of yourself and eat well TaeTae 💜🧸 have a good day. #WeLoveYouTaehyung #방탄소년단뷔 #뷔 #BTSV #V #Taehyung pic.twitter.com/k0YqHehvR7 — ₕ💚ₚₑ(っ◔◡◔)っ💜🎀SayHelloToHobiuary🎀 (@YoonJin1365244B) February 21, 2022

i pray for it before sleeping and after waking up and i know a lot of those who genuinely care for u pray for ur health too. so happy to hear u are welll now tete HISTORY MAKER V I’m listening to #V_ChristmasTree by #BTSV #V #KimTaehyung the best ost @BTS_twt https://t.co/0xOmAoy0c6 — SIXELAᵇᵇʰ¹⁰⁰#⁷⁹ (@Alexis0982) February 21, 2022

“Thank you for your concern about my health. I’m all better now thanks to you” “You are sweet to worry have a good day” TAEHYUNG DESERVES ALL THE LOVE FROM EVERY INCH OF THIS UNIVERSE. I ADORE HIM SO MUCH #방탄소년단뷔 #BTSV pic.twitter.com/alSn6h9BRN — 🌃⭐️ (@SweetNiteWithV) February 20, 2022



On Weverse, Big Hit Music, the media agency handling BTS, had announced last week that V got tested for coronavirus. They released a statement saying, “V completed two rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”