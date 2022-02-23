BTS: K-pop supergroup BTS has announced four new dates for its performance at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas as a part of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour. The global superstars will perform on April 8, 9, 15, and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online. In addition, the group’s event ‘Live Play in Las Vegas’ will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, reports ‘Variety’. Earlier, the group had announced its concert dates in Seoul, South Korea as of March 10, 12, and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. As per Variety.com, the Seoul Olympic Stadium performances will mark BTS’ first in its home country since 2019. According to Billboard, the group’s tour dates in L.A. grossed $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold — the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.Also Read - BTS ARMY Rejoice! V Expresses Gratitude as he Recovers From COVID-19
After the announcement that BTS will perform in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium, from April 8 to 9 and April 15 to 16. The Grammys would be taking place on April 3 in Las Vegas, and BTS is expected to arrive for the grand award show as well. The band has been nominated at the Grammys for the second year in a row. Also Read - Beyoncé Wishes BTS' J-Hope On His Birthday, ARMY And Beyhive Ask 'When Will They Collab?'
Also Read - Happy Birthday J-Hope: Here's How BTS ARMY in India, South Korea and Other Countries Celebrate Hobi's Day
ARMY is going crazy ever since the announcement was made. They have taken to Twitter to express their happiness.
Have a look at the reactions shared by BTS ARMY:
BTS is best known for hits Butter and Dynamite with the former nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas just before BTS’ concert dates, on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.