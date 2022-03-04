BTS’ upcoming Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Las Vegas is on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 and the tickets have already been sold out. The concerts’ tickets went live on Wednesday and as expected, within hours were sold out. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s concert will take place at the Allegiant Stadium with a live audience attending it. According to Ticketmaster –the official ticketing partner, the tickets for the venue were made available and as a result, the stadium was sold out on the first day of sales. “Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale,” the official Ticketmaster Twitter handle tweeted.Also Read - BTS ARMY Goes Crazy After K-Pop Band Wins ‘Artist Of The Year’ For Third Time at Korean Music Awards- See Reactions

A reminder regarding the @BTS_BigHit PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS performances at @AllegiantStadm: https://t.co/4SsWmypsfO — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 3, 2022



A few fans from BTS ARMY, who managed to get their hands on the tickets, took to the social media platform to share their happiness.

Good luck to you K-ARMYs. I hope you’ll be able to buy tickets. FIGHTING! This Olympic stadium will be purple again 😭💜 #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #PTD_ON_STAGE #BTSCONCERT pic.twitter.com/FYBhqim4n6 — Did u see my JAMS? (@ruTrusfrated) March 3, 2022

Also Read - BTS' V Drops Mirror Selfies On Instagram, Becomes Fastest Asian Act To Cross 5 Million Likes, ARMY Calls Him 'Fashion King'

I’m so happy for ARMYs going to #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas 😊💜

Because the happiest place on earth is every stadium with BTS, the SOLD OUT KINGS#BTSCONCERTpic.twitter.com/I9FyLbcObV — Kristine Snow⁷ (OT7) 🌸❄️🌼 (@Sweetbunch07) March 3, 2022

The fact that I’ll be going to my first BTS concert still doesn’t feel real 💜💜🥺🥺 Like what is life 😁 I’m so happy #FirstConcert #BTSCONCERT #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/JO4dbCiYwC — TheNailtrovert (@TNailtrovert) March 3, 2022

So happy right now I’m crying. I got 100 seats both nights. I’ve never been more stressed. I’LL SEE YOU SOON NAMJOON. #BTSCONCERT #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/kUI3Q5YzAu — Sarah⁷ is seeing BTS D3&4 (@TikiSarah) March 3, 2022



Several others were left heartbroken as they couldn’t get the tickets: