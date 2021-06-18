Beijing: A Chinese smartphone manufacturer is facing backlash from the K-pop septet, BTS’ fans. This after the smartphone brand used BTS’ name for the promotion of its new product. Also Read - BTS, The Best Album Breaks Record, Becomes Number 1 On Orion's 2021 Sales Chart

The Chinese smartphone company, Vivo released a poster for their new brand which had BTS written on it in purple. The letters BTS mentioned in the promo are the short form of 'Be There Soon'. Not just this, but the use of colour purple too is symbolic to ARMY members across the world since it is often used by the group and its fans. It was also used by BTS for its UNICEF anti-bullying campaign. However, it gives fans the impression that the K-pop band has collaborated (which is not the case). This made BTS fans angry who allege that the Chinese brand is trying to use BTS' popularity for its benefit. Several fans took to Twitter expressing anger and asking the K-pop group to sue the Chinese smartphone brand.

Vivo has been posting promo content similar to what people would consider “collabing with BTS” . HYBE made a statement and said ” there are no collabs currently between Vivo and BTS. There may have been cases of theft of BTS’s name but related parties are taking action” pic.twitter.com/bNhJ2It2is — ᴮᴱ Sav⁷ (@minimonistudios) June 14, 2021

Is not just vivo but also Burg3r K1ng too, they event use fried fries (on bts logo) 😑 many indonesian company taking benefit from BTS and ARMY after MCD event 😆 — AMI 89💜 (@AHikarinoharu) June 14, 2021

However, the Chinese company has now removed all posters mentioning ‘BTS’, following the backlash. This is not the first time Vivo tried to use BTS for its benefit. On May 27 this year, when BTS introduced BTS Meal to the world, Vivo too released a new phone. Reportedly, the Chinese company had also included “BTS McDonalds” to promote their products and had also asked if they could “borrow” BTS for marketing.

Meanwhile, since the release of BTS’ Butter on May 21 this year, the group is on a success spree. Butter grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day.