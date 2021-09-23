New Delhi: The latest episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden has left BTS fans disappointed. In the episode, James Corden joked about BTS’ UN visit, which has left fans furious.Also Read - BTS’ Powerful Speech on Brighter Future, COVID Vaccines at UN General Assembly Goes Viral

BTS boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who recently attended the UN General Assembly and delivered a speech as special envoys for the South Korean President, found their place in James Corden’s episode as well. James Corden joked about BTS’ visit to the UN and called them ‘unusual visitors’. Not just this, but the talk show host also joked about BTS’ fans called them ’15-year-old girls’. Also Read - BTS V Aka Kim Taehyung's Obsessive Fan Comes Charging At Him Outside New York Restaurant | Watch

“The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors… BTS were there. BTS visited the UN… Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary-General António Guterres,” James Corden had said. Also Read - BTS Boys Send Aww-Dorable Wishes To Army On Korea's Great Festival: 'Waiting To Meet ARMY Again' | Watch

Papa Mochi no more. James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an “unusual” and “weird” experience by BTS “visiting” the UNGA, he also called ARMYs a bunch of “15 years old GIRLS”#BTSatUNGA #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/j3VjKOoHej — Ms.Grett🖤 (@snow0613_) September 22, 2021

However, this disappointed fans who then took to Twitter slamming the talk show host for ‘disrespecting’ the K-pop septet. One of the ARMY members wrote, “James Corden, as a teenage girl myself I just want to take a moment to say leave us alone. I’m not brainless for liking a boy band, and neither does me liking a boy band invalidates their achievements. Stop using my gender and age as a way of mocking other people and what they do.” Another social media user sarcastically wrote, “So @latelateshow is supposed to be highlighting Climate Change issue and James Corden could’ve easily used BTS at UnitedNation hot topic to do this as BTS were especially vocal abt this issue but instead he went on a pathetic rant abt 15-year-olds…Great.”

No more papa mochi , he is James Corden and we aren’t 15 year old girl’s. We know how to protect our BTS and we will #nomorepapamochi pic.twitter.com/obU1OrMGIZ — Guri (@Gurikookie) September 22, 2021

james corden talked shit about bts and called us 15 year old girls

his ratings have dropped from 4.7 to 1.6 pic.twitter.com/lk2Fvkx54N — maji⁷ 🧈 (@sobbingoverjk) September 22, 2021

To people who don’t know : James Corden talked about BTS appearance at the UNGA in his show and he thinks the UN guesting BTS was an “unusual” and “weird” experience by BTS “visiting” the UNGA, he also called ARMYs a bunch of “15 years old GIRLS” #PapaMochiIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/NFnjp94kwp — ARMY 🦩✨💔 (@voTnzvMuNreSuVE) September 22, 2021

Saying “im so disappointed“ to James Corden right now is understatement. The leaders all over the world made a decision to appreciate and make bts the voice of the youth, cant he see that?! And fyi not all armys are 15 yrs old. Get your facts straight.😩#jamescordencancelled pic.twitter.com/1DetkZ65Ui — vminmyluvs (@vminmyluvs) September 22, 2021

At the United Nations General Assembly, BTS not only performed their new hit ‘Permission to Dance’, but also gave a tremendous speech about climate change, sustainable development amid the pandemic, and Covid vaccines.