BTS Latest News: K-Pop band BTS is going on a break as the seven members are taking time to focus on solo projects. The band with hits like Butter and Dynamite, Tuesday announced that the group is going on hiatus to focus on their individual careers. They talked about their future plans for solo projects and explained ‘why there is a need to take an extended break’ in a video celebrating the nine-year anniversary of their debut release. The group consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, recently released a three-disc anthology album, Proof.Also Read - Gangnam Style Singer PSY Dresses Up As Squid Game’s Scary Doll, Dances to 'That That' | Watch

The band went on to say that the decision was not an easy one to make and expressed their sadness for potentially disappointing their BTS Army. “We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what, we want to be the kind of artists that are remembered by our fans. I think now we’re starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered as,” Jimin said. In an attempt to soften the conversation, Suga optimistically went on to say, “It’s not like we’re disbanding!” Also Read - BTS New Album 'Proof' Grabs No 1 Spot on iTunes, ARMY Hails 'The Best is Yet to Come'

However, the company behind the ground-breaking K-pop group said they are not taking a hiatus. Also Read - BTS ARMY Goes Gaga as Latest Album 'Proof' Has 48 Tracks, 2 CDs and Much More - See Reactions

As soon as the video was up, BTS ARMY couldn’t hold back tears as this wasn’t what they expected from their favorite band members. Fans have supported them to grow as individuals but also at the same time, they are missing them as a ‘band’. One of the fans wrote, “I hope #BTS now knows that we are not going anywhere, and will always support them in whatever they do. Just their names are enough to make us smile and feel contented. #WeLoveYouBTS”. Another one got excited as she will now follow all the seven members separately. “Ooooomg. Instead of one group schedule, I need to follow 7. I thought I was broke with 1 group releasing merch and venue events, now I have 7. I need a bigger calendar and a sugar daddy”, wrote a fan.

BTS ARMY Reacts to hiatus and band members coming up with solo projects

I JUST WOKE UP TO SEE THIS NEWS.. IDK SHOW I CRY THAT THEY ARE GOING ON HAITUS OR BE HAPPY THAT WE ARE GOING TO GET 7 ALBUMS…😭

Nevermind, I am going to wait for you guys. I just regret that i never got chance to meet you guys ir..#BTSBestFriendsOfMyLife #btshiatus #BTSARMY — Bhagyashree Mayekar (@bhagyashreeeee_) June 15, 2022

I feel grateful to each member of BTS; in many ways, they continuely inspire me to reorient my life path, now I feel more than ever I must support their desition to find their own one. Happy for them ❣️

These words of Namjoon live in my heart always.😊💜💜💜

#btshiatus #BTS pic.twitter.com/ADqKNfVAiX — Angie (@Angiek369) June 15, 2022

For Dynamite, Butter, PTD Army, take this time to rewatch yung mga concerts, RUN BTS, BonVoyage, DVDs! Still With You Bangtan#btshiatus — ARMYARMYYEAH 💜 Kookshie⁷ (@shelopez04) June 15, 2022

