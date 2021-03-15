Los Angeles: K-Pop band, BTS was nominated for Grammy Awards for the first time but lost in the Best Pop Duo or Group Performance category against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. However, the band didn’t fail to impress the fans who showered immense love on the boys after they couldn’t take the trophy home for their song Dynamite. Also Read - BTS' Performance at Grammys 2021 Wins The Internet, Fans Share Stunning Pics on Twitter

Soon after the iconic performance of BTS, ARMY started trending hashtags on Twitter like #BTSOurGreatestPrize and #LightItUpBTS. One fan wrote, "We have you, and you have us. We have everything we need right here. #LightltUpBTS #BTSOurGreatestPrize #SetTheNightAlightBTS", while another fan wrote, "We are always gonna stay by your side and you did a great job as always. We are so proud of you and you are already a winner for us WE LOVE YOU BTS #BTSOurGreatestPrize #SetTheNightAlightBTS #LightItUpBTS." Check out how the fans cheered for BTS after they failed to grab a Grammy trophy for Dynamite.

No matter what, you are already the winner in our heart , and we will always be proud of you . WE PURPLE YOU @BTS_twt 💜#BTSOurGreatestPrize #LightltUpBTS #SetTheNightAlightBTS — taehyung pics⚡️ (@taehyungpic) March 15, 2021

Bts is our really greatest prize in the universe #BTSOurGreatestPrize pic.twitter.com/Y0jRNCBkHV — Anitha (@Anitha94040229) March 15, 2021