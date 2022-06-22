Leave BTS: ARMY has once again proved its loyalty as it stands by the K-pop boy band in its trying times. BTS had recently announced their decision to go on an indefinite break while each member would be focusing more on solo projects. BTS fans though heartbroken respected the group’s decision and continue to support their artistry. Korean Singers Association has now step forward and asked the South Korean K-pop band to reconsider their decision on group hiatus. Korean Singers Association had cited that BTS hiatus might affect the Hallyu wave. ARMY in no time slammed the Korean Singers Association and said that BTS is justified in taking a break as the K-pop band has been working non-stop for 9 years.Also Read - Three CRPF Officers Killed in Maoist Attack in Odisha

Association Compares BTS to Beatles

Korea Singers Association, headed by President Lee Ja Yeon issued a press statement that read, "I'm overcome by my fear and concern that the 'BTS Hallyu Wave', a movement possessing the greatest cultural soft power that the world has ever witnessed, will vanish soon. In the years leading up to the birth of this movement, it was believed that finding the 'Next Beatles' would be a very difficult achievement, and now, we have arrived at a point where it is difficult to hope for the 'Next BTS' to emerge any time soon. Thus, there is great concern that the heartbeat of Hallyu will cease."

Association Cites K-Pop Soft Power

The statement further mentioned, "The decision to publish this statement was not an easy one. Please, will you reconsider the decision to go on a group hiatus, for the future of South Korea's music industry? If BTS goes away, the missionaries of Hallyu and Korean culture, ARMYs, also go away. South Korea's tourism industry will suffer, and it will be difficult to hope for a future for South Korea as a hub of culture in Asia."

Association Stresses on Hallyu Boom

Korean Singer Association’s statement also hit upon the BTS’ military enlistment and how they deserve an exemption to better the boom of Hallyu around the world and stated, “The special laws allotted to the sports and the classical music and arts industries for mandatory military service must be extended to popular culture as well. The need for attention and action regarding this existing issue is pressing. The government and the national assembly of South Korea must pay mind to this matter so that the Hallyu boom can continue to spread, and BTS can continue to promote actively as a group. Please pursue a revision of existing military service laws.”

ARMY responded to the association’s statement to deter BTS from taking a break and focusing on their solo activities. ARMY trended ‘Leave BTS Alone,’ ‘It’s Okay to Rest’ and ‘Let Them Rest’ and also tweeted that this decision lies only in the hands of BTS members. BTS and HYBE Labels are yet to comment on the statement at the moment!