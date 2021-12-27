South Korea: Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae’s latest Instagram post is going viral on social media and it is not just because of the love he has been getting post his famous Netflix show, but also because of BTS member V. On Monday, Lee Jung Jae took to social media and shared a selfie with BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung. With the dazzling smiles on their face, the two stars are winning hearts with this picture. Fans are really impressed with Lee’s surprise. “Where did V meet Lee Jung Jae. Lol. He literally makes friends with anyone who comes across with him,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked the makes of Squid Game to feature Tae Tae as well in season two of the show. “Now let Taehyung join season two,” the fan wrote.Also Read - BTS Jungkook's Fans Across The World Celebrate Christmas By Raising Donations For Children and Needy | Details Inside

Check Out BTS V’s Selfie With Squid Game’s Lee Jung Jae:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jung jae Lee (@from_jjlee)

Earlier this year, during the Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles concert, Kim was spotted dressed like a Squid Game guard. With an entire red tracksuit and black mask on his face, V left fans wondering if Squid Game is his favourite show as well. Also Read - BTS Leader RM and Jin Also Test Positive For COVID-19 After Suga | Check Health Update

For the unversed, Squid Game is a K-drama that was released in September this year. The show gained immense popularity and revolved around cash-strapped people who accept an invitation to compete in children’s games for a tempting prize but put their lives at stake.

Meanwhile, talking about BTS, group members RM, Jin and Suga have been tested positive for coronavirus. The boys are currently in isolation. Apart from this, on the work front, the K-pop singers are due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.