BTS members have expressed their sincere gratitude to their fandom as they welcome New Year 2023.

BTS Army Wishes Fans With Heartfelt Notes on New Year 2023, Army Gets Emotional - Check Here!

BTS never fails to make events unforgettable for their fandom. Once again, BTS members won hearts with their heartfelt New Year wishes for the army on the fan community Weverse. Jimin, V, and Jungkook expressed their gratitude to the BTS ARMY and their supporters.

Park Jimin has penned down a rather-long letter for his fans and said, “I’ve heard adults say that it’d continue to be like that (in the upcoming years too) but I feel like it’s a year of many regrets as it went by so fast. I’m guessing it felt like that even more because it was a year we weren’t able to meet you guys that often, isn’t it? But still, I think that there were many things that happened this year despite it going by so fast. We laughed cried and were so happy meeting you guys after so long since Covid-19 was over, we released our album and had promotions, we hard a large-scale concert in my hometown Busan, we were able to witness the performances of the albums Hobi hyung and Namjoon hyung worked hard preparing for, and our Seokjin hyung enlisted as well. Hehe.”

JIMIN’S HEARTFELT NOTE FOR THE ARMY:

221231 Jimin on Weverse 🐥 Hello Armys it’s me Jimin. Have you been wrapping up your 2022 well?

He added, “I just want all of us to go to a place where all of you are there and sing, hear you sing together with us while waving your army bombs, and look at you smile. I keep longing for that always. I think I feel like that cause we weren’t able to meet as much as each other wanted to. I somewhat can’t put my words together unlike the previous years, I don’t know what I’m saying or what I mean. I just hate worrying you, hate making you wait and I feel sorry about it and yet I’m thankful to you and I miss you and I want to do better (for you) and I’m just spending this year that way and sending it off everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year !Don’t get hurt and don’t get hurt and be happy and have a happy new year. I love you and love you again.”

Jungkook, who had not been active on social media recently, posted, “Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year (happy new year) ARMY 2023! Every time! Always! I hope you (all) are healthy and happy I hope you guys don’t get sick/hurt physically or emotionally.”

JUNGKOOK WISHES THE FANDOM

V aka Kim Taehyung, who just celebrated his birthday, jumped on board and wrote, “Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year (happy new year) I hope everyone is healthy this year and starts (the year) with a happy day.” J-Hope replied to everyone’s posts by sending them his love.

V AND J-HOPE SEND LOVE TO ARMY ON NEW YEAR

