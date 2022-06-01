BTS Met US President Joe Biden: On Tuesday, BTS met with US President Joe Biden at the White House. A photo of all of the members of BTS, as well as Biden, from their meeting, has resurfaced online. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are shown in the picture, dressed in black suits, making the popular finger heart stance with the US president.Also Read - BTS's J-Hope Posts Dinner Video With Jungkook as Latter Deletes All Instagram Photos, ARMY Rejoices - Watch

During their presence in the James S Brady Briefing Room, BTS talked about anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion, and diversity. The official Twitter account posted a photo of the Bangton boys with the US President. The caption read, "Thanks for inviting me to the White House! It was a great honor to be able to discuss an important issue with @POTUS. And thank you very much to all of us #BTSARMY who made all this possible. #BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSatTheWhiteHouse."

K-Pop group meets the US President:

백악관에 초대해 주셔서 감사합니다! 중요한 사안에 대해 @POTUS 와 논의할 수 있어 큰 영광이었습니다. 그리고 이 모든 것을 가능하게 해준 우리 #BTSARMY 여러분들께 진심으로 감사드립니다.

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSatTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/0l599NoaJD — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 1, 2022

The viral picture has now garnered immense love from the BTS Army. They have flooded Twitter with glimpses of the interaction between BTS and Joe Biden. One of the users said, ” We did it, we made history.” Another user said, “So proud of them , thank you President Biden for looking after our boys , they did so well today , our pride and joy. Much respect Sir.” BTS Army gets emotional as the Bangton boys struck their heart-finger pose with the US President.

Army reacts to BTS and Joe Biden meet:

BTS Talks About Anti-Asian hate crimes

Jimin said, “We were devastated about the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and to support the cause we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.” J-Hope, on the other hand, thanked the BTS Army and said, “We’re here today thanks to the ARMY, our fans worldwide, who have different nationalities and cultures and use different languages. We are truly and always grateful.”

Jin said, “Today is the last day of the AANHPI heritage month. We joined the White House to stand with the AANHPI community and to celebrate.” Jungkook expressed his delight with their music reaching around the world. He said, “We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. We believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things.”

Suga and V talked about embracing differences and respecting everyone. SUGA said, “It’s not wrong to be different. We think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences.” V said, “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and everyone as a valuable person.”

RM concluded with a vote of thanks to the US President and said, “Lastly, we thank President Biden and the White House for giving us this important opportunity to speak about the important causes, remind ourselves of what we can do as artists. Once again thank you very much.”

