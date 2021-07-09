South Korea: BTS boys are here with a gift for their fans on the occasion of ARMY day. The K-pop septet released their new song, Permission to Dance and it has already become everyone’s favourite.Also Read - 'BTS Is 7' Trends As ARMY Lashes Out At French Fashion Giant For 'Missing' V From Fashion Show Feature Video

Permission To Dance has been released along with the CD version of their latest hit song Butter. The song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran. In the Permission To Dance music video, BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen imaging life post the coronavirus pandemic. SUGA opens the music video holding a newspaper in his hands that has a headline that reads, ‘2022, the beginning of a new era.’ In the song, BTS members can be seen dancing in what seems like in the midst of a desert. The song is high on energy and will surely compel you to dance as well. In just an hour of the song’s release, it has crossed over the 10 million mark. Also Read - 'BTS Boys Are Cute' Actor Avneet Kaur Reacts After Fan Asks 'Do You Love BTS?'

Also Read - BTS’ Butter Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart Sixth Week in a Row, BTS Army Celebrate

This is not the first time that BTS and Ed Sheeran has come together. The English singer previously collaborated with BTS on Make it Right, which was a part of the group’s 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

Permission To Dance is not the only gift for ARMY members on ARMY Day. BTS also released the ARMY Playlist, featuring songs sung by each of the group’s members. This includes Bicycle by RM, Abyss by Jin, Snow Flower by V, Still With You by Jungkook, Hope World by J-Hope, People by Suga and Filter by Jimin.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.