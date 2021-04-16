South Korea: Bang Bang Con 21 is less than 24 hours away and BTS fans (also known as its ARMY) are super excited for the mega event. Several people took to social media sharing their excitement for the event. While one of the ARMY members wrote, ‘BTS’ BANG BANG CON 21 is happening this weekend!’, another fan wrote that he is all set with his coffee and snacks to enjoy this gala event tomorrow. Also Read - BTS Updates, April 15, Thursday: Dynamite Sets Another Record While BTS Fans Await #BangBangCon21

Bang Bang Con 21 will air on April 17 at 3 pm KST or 2 am EDT on Bangtan TV on YouTube only. BTS fans in India will be able to stream it at 11:30 am on the same day. Also Read - BTS' #BangBangCon21: When And Where To Watch This Mega Event By K-pop Sensation

I just want to remind yall that we gon get a Let Go body rolls tomorrow. #BANGBANGCON21@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/GkoWb8g6GK — 🐯🍓Stream Film Out & Fake Love for 1B💜💜 (@KimTaeh69358389) April 16, 2021

The mega event will feature the group’s past concerts and fan meets. According to a release shared by BTS’s U.S. press team, the Bang Bang Con 2021 will start with the 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins and will continue with their global fan meet, BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop], held in June 2019. The event will also include their performances from Sao Paulo and Brazil back in 2019.

BTS fans, also known as its ARMY is super excited for the grand event and cannot wait to listen to their favourite K-pop band. Are you excited too?