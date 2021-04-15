South Korea: It’s less than 48 hours now for BangBangCon21 and BTS fans are super excited for the same. The famous K-pop band took to social media on April 11, announcing the mega event. Since then, each passing day is no less than a challenge for the ARMY who are waiting eagerly for the BTS concert of the year. But how can you watch it? Where to watch it? Worry not, we bring you all the details here. Also Read - BTS' Dynamite Continues To Break Records, Becomes The Third-Most-Liked YouTube Video Of All Time

When and Where to watch #BangBangCon21?

Bang Bang Con 21 will air on April 17 at 3 pm KST or 2 am EDT on Bangtan TV on YouTube only. This means that BTS fans in India will be able to stream it at 11:30 am on April 17. Also Read - BTS Updates, April 12, Monday: Dynamite Crosses 1 Million Mark, V Doesn't Like Clicking Selfies

What will #BangBangCon21 feature?

The mega event will feature the group’s past concerts and fan meets. According to a release shared by BTS’s U.S. press team, the Bang Bang Con 2021 will start with the 2015 BTS Live Trilogy: Episode I. BTS Begins and will continue with their global fan meet, BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop], held in June 2019. The event will also include their performances from Sao Paulo and Brazil back in 2019. Also Read - BTS' Dynamite Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube in Just 7 Months

Is this the first-ever #BangBangCon21?

No, last year as well, BTS hosted a two-day live stream on their Youtube channel Bangtan TV in April. It was a repeat of their old concerts. This was followed by Bang Bang Con: The Live, a 90-minute pay-per-view concert. This live concert also set a Guinness World Record as fans from 107 countries enjoyed the concert.

BTS fans, also known as its ARMY is super excited for the grand event and cannot wait to listen to their favourite K-pop band. Are you excited too?