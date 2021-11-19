Bangladesh: BTS members – Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V are widely loved across the world. However, it would be wrong if we ignore how these talented singers also receive hatred in some parts of the world. Several people have repeatedly alleged that the K-pop septet promotes homosexuality. Just a few months back Jungkook’s birthday advertisements were taken off in Pakistan after a local politician objection regarding the same. However, the latest incident from Bangladesh will leave fandom shocked.Also Read - FOR THE FIRST TIME! BTS And Coldplay To perform 'My Universe' On Stage | Check Date, Time Here

A BTS fan in Bangladesh has alleged that she received rape threats from a man who was irked with her using a backpack with septet's picture on it. The fan further claims that she was threatened to be sexually assaulted if she was spotted with BTS merch ever again. The alleged victim also shared a picture of her bruised wrist on social media and added that even cops have not been helping her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS boys will be performing My Universe along with Coldplay for the first time on stage. BTS and Coldplay will perform the same at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles which are scheduled to take place on Sunday i.e November 21 at 8 PM ET. This means, in India, the awards will stream at 6:30 am on Monday live on ABC. Apart from this, BTS members are also set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California's SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2.