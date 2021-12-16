New Delhi: With 2021 coming to an end, Twitter has been releasing several lists mentioning the top trends, hashtags and moments of the year. Recent on this list is ‘most talked about Musicians on Twitter in India.’ Guess who topped the list? Well, none other than the K-pop group BTS. Even though BTS boys – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V have never visited India, they enjoy massive popularity in the country. Fans in the country ensure they use every possible hashtag to make the boys trend on Twitter all the time. Not just the common people, but several celebrities including Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Gauahar Khan and Diljit Dosanjh among others have repeatedly expressed their like towards the K-pop group.Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Next Song 'Christmas Tree' To Release On THIS Date | Watch Teaser

While BTS boys are the most talked-about musicians on Twitter in 2021 in India, they are followed by the Nightingale of India – Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman Taylor Swift and Armaan Malik. Also Read - BTS Grooves To Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' And ARMY Is Having A Field Day | Watch

Earlier this week, it was revealed that BTS’ Permission To Dance is the 10th most used hashtag of the year in India. Permission To Dance is an English song by K-pop group BTS that was released in July this year. It was a collaboration between BTS and Ed Sheeran. When it was released, it topped the iTunes chart in over 90 countries including the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and Australia among others. Apart from this, BTS’ latest concert in Los Angeles was also titled Permission To Dance On Stage. Also Read - BTS V Shares a Glimpse of His Hawaii Vacation and Pictures Prove Why He's Coolest of All

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members are on a short break currently. During this time, they will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

