South Korea: In less than a month BTS‘ first-ever collaboration with Coldplay, My Universe has become everyone’s favourite around the world. The song has become the latest internet sensation. It has also brought back the famous K-pop septet to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With this, BTS has also become the group with the most number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in this decade. Yes, you read it right. This means that for the last ten years, BTS has ruled the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the maximum times.Also Read - BTS’ Jimin Confesses Performing Butter ft. Megan Thee Stallion Was Difficult For Him - Watch

BTS is followed by American singer Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Drake, rapper Roddy Ricch and Nicki Minaj. Megan Thee Stallion, Travis Scott, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and The Weeknd are also on the list. Also Read - 'Run BTS' Takes a Break, Last Episode To Air On THIS Date

Also Read - It's BTS ARMY Selaa Day And Time For You To Pose With Your Favourite K-Pop Singer | Here's What To Do

.@coldplay & @BTS_twt‘s “My Universe” is the first collaboration by two lead groups to reach No. 1 in #Hot100 history. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 5, 2021

Five of BTS’ songs debuted as number one on Billboard Hot 100. Prior to My Universe, BTS’ Butter and Permission To Dance also ruled Billboard Hot 10 chart for weeks.

.@BTS_twt now has five career No. 1 debuts on the #Hot100. They tie @ArianaGrande and @Drake for the most of all time. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 5, 2021

My Universe was released on September 24 and urges fans to prioritise love over differences. My Universe is a part of Coldplay’s upcoming album, Music Of The Spheres which will be released on October 15. The song is ruling hearts and social media since then. BTS boys also performed My Universe with Coldplay on the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.