BTS has become the world's top artist as the global recorded music market registered a massive growth of 18.5% in 2021. The growth is as a result of rise in paid subscription streaming according to IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

The global recorded music market grew by 18.5% in 2021, driven by growth in paid subscription streaming, according to IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide. Figures released Tuesday in IFPI's Global Music Report show total revenues for 2021 were $25.9 billion, reports Variety. While the free version of the report does not attach numbers to all of the rankings, they're pretty fascinating anyway:

The top 10 global artists, based on consumption across all formats and all countries, weighted based on the value of each method of consumption, are:

BTS

Taylor Swift

Adele

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber

Seventeen

Olivia Rodrigo

The top 10 global digital singles were:

The Weeknd ‘Save Your Tears’ (2.15 billion streams)

The Kid Lario, Justin Bieber ‘Stay’ (2.07 bn)

Dua Lipa ‘Levitating’ (1.88 bn)

BTS ‘Butter’ (1.76 bn)

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Drivers License’ (1.73 bn)

Justin Bieber (ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) ‘Peaches’ (1.72 bn)

The Weeknd ‘Blinding Lights’ (1.61 bn)

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Good 4 U’ (1.61. bn)

Lil Nas X ‘Montero’ (1.6 bn)

Ed Sheeran ‘Bad Habits’ (1.57 bn)

The top 10 all-format albums were:

Adele ’30’

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’

Justin Bieber ‘Justice’

Ed Sheeran “=”

The Weeknd ‘After Hours’

Dua Lipa ‘Future Nostalgia’

The Kid Laroi ‘Fa-Love’ (mixtape)

ABBA ‘Voyage’

Morgan Wallen ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Doja Cat ‘Planet Her’

And, for good measure, the top-selling vinyl titles across the world were:

Adele ’30’ (862,000 global units)

Harry Styles ‘Fine Line’ (397,000)

Fleetwood Mac ‘Rumours’ (346,000)

Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’ (339,000)

Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ (335,000)

Taylor Swift ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ (325,000)

The Beatles ‘Abbey Road’ (283,000)

Nirvana ‘Nevermind’ (274,000)

Pink Floyd ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ (272,000)

Taylor Swift ‘Evermore’ (270,000)

-With IANS inputs