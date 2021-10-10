South Korea: BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoy massive popularity across the world. Their songs are widely loved and never fail to break records and set new trends. Once again, the K-pop septet’s song ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ is breaking records. The song has crossed 800 million views on YouTube. With this, ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ has become the 7th BTS song to cross this milestone.Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance Concert In LA: Here's How To Book Tickets For Mega Event

‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ was released on October 10, 2016. This means that the song has crossed 800 million YouTube views in exactly five years. Other BTS songs that have over 800 million views are ‘DNA’, ‘Boy With Luv,’ ‘Fake Love,’ ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),’ ‘IDOL,’ and ‘Dynamite.’ Also Read - BTS and Coldplay's My Universe: Chris Martin's Band Shares How The Music Video Was Shot | Watch

Several ARMY members took to Twitter congratulating BTS. While some of the fans mentioned that the song deserved this milestone, others mentioned that ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ is a masterpiece. Also Read - BTS Los Angeles Concert: ARMY Wait In Long Digital Queues As They Cannot Wait To Attend Group's In-Person Show

Check how ARMY is congratulating BTS boys:

BTS’ Blood, Sweat & Tears surpassed 800M views on YouTube! Can’t wait till it reaches the 1B list too Congratulations BTS 🕺#BST800M pic.twitter.com/th9Xc5Anhk — Jungkook (real, bangtanning)⁷ (@JeonSmhh) October 10, 2021

Congratulations BTS!!

One more songs to reach 1M!!🥳💜

pic.twitter.com/pfzmnaeXq8 — 샤피카⁷ (@deasyaf__) October 10, 2021

Can’t wait for the day BTS performs blood sweat and tears again, the performance and the song will always remain legendary CONGRATULATIONS BTS#BST800M#5YearsWithBST pic.twitter.com/liZjMNoIpQ — Tehreem⁷ ⟭⟬ (@lifes_dynamite) October 10, 2021

Blood sweat and tears had surpassed 800M on youtube! Keep streaming and road to 1b Army!💜💜💜 Congratulations BTS! Thankyou for working hard and we will support you always!💜 pic.twitter.com/XnKrw55ZcY — 김애차_ (@Roses_3012) October 10, 2021

Have you watched ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ video yet?

Meanwhile, BTS boys are all set for their upcoming in-person concert in Los Angeles. The concert is titled Permission To Dance On Stage and will be held at California’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, 28 and December 1, 2. This will be the group’s first official concert of the year. The K-pop septet’s last in-person concert was in 2019 which was titled ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’.