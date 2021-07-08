Mumbai: K-pop group BTS enjoys massive popularity in India. Whether it is Disha Patani or Alia Bhatt, even the Indian celebrities have never failed to express their love for the K-pop septet. Recent in the list is television actor Avneet Kaur.Also Read - BTS’ Butter Tops Billboard Hot 100 Chart Sixth Week in a Row, BTS Army Celebrate

Aladdin fame Avneet Kaur took to Instagram hosting an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. While Avneet answered several of fans’ questions, one of the fans asked if she loves BTS aka Bangtan Boys. To this, the actor was quick to post a stunning picture of K-pop group boys and wrote, “They are cute.” Also Read - BTS Boys To Grace The Ramp For French Fashion Giant And ARMY Can't Keep Calm: They Will End Career of All Models

This is not the first time that an Indian celebrity has expressed love for BTS. Earlier in June, Alia Bhatt used BTS’ latest single Butter for her debut Instagram reel and left members of the Indian ARMY in complete awe. Disha Patani too has never shied away from admitting that she is a die-hard fan of BTS. Earlier in May, Disha shared a video in which she could be seen doing a perfect backflip while she played Butter in the background. Also Read - BTS' DNA Becomes Third Fastest Music Video By a K-pop Group To Hit 1.3 Billion Views On YouTube

Meanwhile, the group’s latest single Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100 for the sixth consecutive week. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day and the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.