Mumbai: BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enjoy a massive fan following in India, but have never visited the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. From Bollywood actors to college students, there is a long list of members in the Indian ARMY. While fans have repeatedly expressed their desire, asking the K-pop septet to visit India soon, seems like their wish will soon be fulfilled. Yes, if Indian ARMY’s speculations are to be believed, these globally famous K-pop sensations might soon visit India.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Looks Dreamy in Earth Themed Prabal Gurung Ensemble at Global Citizen Live in Paris

On Sunday, BTS boys rocked the world as they performed their hit songs on the Global Citizen stage. From Butter to Permission To Dance, K-pop boys performed from South Korea and won everyone’s heart. However, there is something that caught the Indian ARMY’s attention. It was Indian’s global icon Priyanka Chopra who introduced BTS’ performance. Apart from this, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor also made a special appearance right ahead of the K-pop group’s mega show. Also Read - BTS and Coldplay Win Hearts With 'My Universe' Performance At Global Citizen Live and ARMY Just Can't Get Over It | Watch

In case you missed BTS’ Global Citizen Live Performance:

Following this, several ARMY members from the country took to social media speculating if this is a hint towards something – that BTS might visit India soon. “Priyanka Chopra hosting… I told ya’ll BTS coming to India,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “The gasp that I let out when I saw Priyanka Chopra and the double gasp that I let out when I saw Anil Kapoor. like I was just trying to watch BTS perform and did not expect to see two big Indian actors.”

PS- I feel so proud seeing PRIYANKA CHOPRA and ANIL KAPOOR representing INDIA out their, I never expected to see them while waiting for BTS to perform…!!

What BTS is to KOREA is what they too are to INDIA, the two MEGA STARS 🇮🇳✨ pic.twitter.com/a8nU2KAW0G — Tae’s Wife 🐯💜 (@wifeof_tae) September 25, 2021

Priyanka Chopra hosting I told ya’ll BTS coming to India — paridhee⁷⛓🎸| sam loml (@pasteltanniess) September 25, 2021

the gasp that i let out when i saw priyanka chopra and the double gasp that i let out when i saw anil kapoor. like i was just trying to watch bts perform and did not expect to see two big indian actors — ᴎ⁷ (@creampeachesss) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, BTS and Coldplay also performed their latest collaboration song ‘My Universe’ at the Global Citizen stage. While Coldplay’s Chris Martin was present on the stage in New York, BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook joined him on screen from South Korea.