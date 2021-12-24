South Korea: BTS boys never fail to impress fans. As the world is gearing for Christmas, BTS members choose their unique way to send wishes and love to their fans during this festive time. The K-pop singers surprised everyone with the Holiday Remix of their song Butter. On Friday, BTS members dropped a dance practice video for ‘Butter Holiday Remix’. In the video, the boys can be seen dressed in their festive attire. Apart from their super cool Christmas sweaters, the singers also wore Christmas-themed headbands. ‘Happy Holidays’, said all the BTS members together towards the end of the video.Also Read - Did You Notice BTS Suga's Airport Bag? It Costs More Than What You Can Imagine

Butter was originally released by BTS in May 2021 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song holds several records. It grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. It managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. Also Read - BTS V's Love For Dogs Will Melt Your Heart As He Introduces Fans to His Pet 'Yeontan'

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently at their homes for a short break and will be celebrating Christmas with their families. During this break time, the K-pop singers will also be preparing for their upcoming album details about which have not been released yet. Apart from this, on the work front, the septet is also due to hold a mega concert in Seoul in March 2022. It is titled ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’.

