A video of BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook is going viral on social media in which they can be seen eating naan and paneer. The clip is originally from November 2019 when BTS had visited New Zealand for a shoot. In the video, Jimin and Jungkook can be seen enjoying what they called ‘milky tofu’. Even J-Hope can be seen eating naan and curry. Also Read - BTS' Permission To Dance Pips Butter To Top Slot On Billboard Hot 100

However, Indian ARMY members were quick to point that this ‘milky tofu’ is none other than paneer. Fans shared the video on social media and mentioned that they are left overwhelmed. “Jimin and Jungkook eating paneer. This is too much to handle at one time. Indian ARMYs are way too happy now,” one of the fans wrote and dropped a purple heart emoji. Also Read - BTS RM Leaves Indian ARMY In Awe With His Response After Fan Dedicates Ek Villain's Humdard to Him

Earlier this month, BTS leader RM left the Indian ARMY tear eyed with his response after a fan dedicated Ek Villain’s song Humdard to him. BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.