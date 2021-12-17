New Delhi: Who does not know BTS boys even in India? What if Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga never visited India ever, they enjoy a massive fan following across the country. Whether it is these K-pop singers’ birthday or album releases of the septet, Indian fans celebrate this all like a festival. Even several Bollywood and television celebrities including Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt and Gauahar Khan among others have repeatedly expressed their like towards the group. However, here’s a big surprise for ARMY members in India. The K-pop singers just received their first-ever mural in India. Yes, you read it right. Delhi’s PVR Pacific Mall has a BTS mural featuring all the members of the group. However, details about who made this mural are not known yet.Also Read - BTS Beats Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman and Armaan Malik To Be India's Most-Talked About Musicians On Twitter

The BTS mural has left fans excited and super happy. The pictures of the mural are already going viral on social media and fans in Delhi and around are visiting the mall to catch a glimpse of their favourite group’s mural. “This BTS mural at Pacific Mall, NSP New Delhi is sooo pretty!! (sic) The last time I visited the mall it was still under making but now it’s complete. Desi army if you are in Delhi, make sure to check this out!! (sic),” one of the fans tweeted. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Next Song 'Christmas Tree' To Release On THIS Date | Watch Teaser

Delhi Armys!!

This BTS mural is painted at the Pacific Mall NSP, near Subhash nagar.

Go and check it out. Click pictures ✨ pic.twitter.com/OFhjMtWhK9 — Aera⁷ 📚 | Taetae 🧸 (@Shykookie7) December 15, 2021

This BTS mural is being painted on wall at Pacific Mall in New Delhi,india 🇮🇳

The first in our country 😭 I am so happy, my favz getting the attention they deserve😭😭 desi armys if you are in delhi, make sure to check this out!!💜💜 RT 💜💜 #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/ngsbJtCNIW — HopeWorld⁷💜 | vote for SMA 🗳️ (@jm_promise300) December 17, 2021

This BTS mural at Pacific Mall, NSP New Delhi is sooo prettyyy!!😩🙌🏻 The last time I visited the mall it was still under making but now it’s complete.

desi armys if you are in delhi, make sure to check this out!!💜💜 pic.twitter.com/BtP9N7jLNj — ♡shades of blue and grey♡ (@goldrushbts) December 15, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS members are on a short break currently and are enjoying some quality time with their families. During this time, they will also prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

