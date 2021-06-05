South Korea: BTS Butter is everyone’s favourite and if you have not listened to this song yet, you are surely missing some great music. But do you know what is the BTS boys’ favourite part of the song? Well, they have revealed it all now. Also Read - BTS Jungkook Did Not Eat For 5 Days To Prepare for Their Latest Track ‘Butter’ - Details Inside

BTS Boys are now revealing the stories related to their latest track Butter. While one can listen to these stories on Appli Music, boys have now revealed that ‘Smooth like butter like a criminal under cover’ is their part of the song. The K-pop septet also took to Twitter sharing a clip of the same and wrote, ”Hear us tell the story on ”Butter” only on @applemusic!” Several ARMY members reacted to the Tweet mentioning that it is their favourite part of the song as well. Also Read - BTS Members RM-Jimin Now Owns One of the Most Expensive Apartments in South Korea - Watch Video

Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The world television debut of the song was made on the Billboard Music Awards stage. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.

Meanwhile, BTS has also announced that they will be holding an online concert to mark their eighth anniversary. The event titled “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo” will be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This concert will be similar to an online concert held by the group earlier this year. ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch this concert online.