Los Angeles: This is the day BTS fans were waiting for. After a gap of two years, K-pop boys returned to stage and rocked the world with their superhit performances. The concert titled, Permission To Dance On Stage was held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and thousands of ARMY members from around the world attended the mega show. During the concert, BTS boys performed several of their songs including Dynamite and Butter.

This is for the first time that BTS boys performed their first English Song Dynamite on stage with a LIVE audience. During the performance, SoFi stadium also turned to rainbow and the viral pictures will surely drop your jaw. For the unversed, Dynamite was released on August 20, 2020, and was BTS' first English song. Since then, Dynamite has become everyone's favourite and has become a new internet sensation.

The transition from Dynamite to Butter by the septet also impressed ARMY members.

The epic dance break as transition

Meanwhile, Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles will continue tomorrow as well. Apart from this, the group will hold another round of concerts on December 2 and December 3.

