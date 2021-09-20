South Korea: BTS members and their fans (often called as ARMY) share a very special bond. While ARMY members have always proved their loyalty, even BTS boys have reciprocated the love.Also Read - BTS Wins Big At The Clef Music Awards, Grabs Popular International Artist and Popular K-Pop Artists Trophy

Once again, on the occasion of Korea's greatest festival, Chuseok, BTS members – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took to their official YouTube account and shares heartfelt wishes for ARMY. In the video, BTS boys can be seen dressed in a traditional Korean way as they send love to their fans. The K-pop singers wished for all ARMY members' wishes to come true and asked them to take care of their health. "My wish is to have ARMY's wishes come true! If you write your wishes in the comment section, they will be granted," said J-Hope in the video message.

Apart from this, Jimin also expressed the desire to meet ARMY members soon and said, "Things might be a little inconvenient and stressful but we are going to wait for the day we will meet ARMY again."

Watch Happy Chuseok Greetings By BTS Here:

Happy Chuseok is one of the biggest and most traditional of Korean holidays.

BTS has not organised even a single LIVE audience concert since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they have repeatedly said that they wish to meet ARMY members from around the world soon. Meanwhile, BTS recently announced its virtual concert of the year. The concert is titled ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ and is set to live-streamed on October 24 at 6:30 pm KST. This is the group’s first official concert of the year. Their last concert, ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E’ was held in October 2020.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.