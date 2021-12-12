South Korea: BTS boys – Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, V and Suga ruled the Mnet Asian Music Awards (2021) which were held on Saturday i.e December 11. They emerged as the winners of 9 major awards including Best Group (Male), Best Dance Performance (Male Group), Best Music Video, TikTok Favourite Moment and a Worldwide Fan’s Choice Top 10. Apart from this, the K-pop septet also swept all four Daesangs (grand prizes). BTS song Butter won the Song of the Year award and their album BE took home the Album of the Year trophy. The singers also won Worldwide Icon of the Year and Artist of the Year awards.Also Read - BTS' J-Hope Becomes 1st Korean Solo Artist To Surpass 8.1 Million Followers On Spotify, ARMY Congratulates

However, due to conflicting schedules, BTS boys were not able to attend MAMA 2021 in person. In a pre-recorded message, BTS leader Jin thanked ARMY for their support and said, "For all those who had difficult times this year, we tried new things in making music and worked hard to share strength and comfort with them. Thank you for empathising with our heartfelt music and enjoying it with us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMA (엠넷아시안뮤직어워즈) OFFICIAL (@mnet_mama)

Jimin also thanked fans for showering love on their latest songs Butter and Permission To Dance. “Butter and Permission to Dance received a lot of love this year. We will share this award with all those who worked hard to make great music and performances with us. And most of all, we think this is an award given to both us and ARMY, who have shown so much love for our music,” he said.

While J-Hope and V assured that they will continue to create music for their fans, Suga said, “It’s the end of the year already. We hope all of you can shake off all the year’s regrets and have a happy end of the year.”

Meanwhile, BTS members are currently on a short break. uring this break time, the singers will prepare for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.