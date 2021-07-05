South Korea: Months after becoming the house ambassadors for global fashion giant Louis Vuitton, BTS boys are set for their ramp debut for its fashion show. Also Read - BTS' DNA Becomes Third Fastest Music Video By a K-pop Group To Hit 1.3 Billion Views On YouTube
The fashion brand took to social media announcing that BTS will be making a special appearance at the upcoming Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2021 Show which will be held in Seoul on July 7. This is for the first time that BTS boys will walk on a ramp.
Soon after the announcement, ARMY members took to Twitter expressing excitement. While some of the fans claimed that this is the beginning to the end of the model’s career, others wrote that models are lucky that BTS boys opted for music. “MODEL KIM TAEHYUNG is ready to conquer the runway. Embrace yourselves! #LVMenFW21,” one of the ARMY members wrote.
These K-pop septet members have repeatedly been praised for their style statements and fashion skills. Even after the release of their latest single, Butter – their fashion and hair colour grabbed headlines across the world and was widely loved by the audience.
In April this year, BTS boys have been declared as the latest house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. This had come a week after they performed at the Grammys in custom Louis Vuitton suits.