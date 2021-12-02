South Korea: BTS boys – Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM and V are currently in Los Angeles for their concert titles Permission To Dance On Stage. While the last day of the mega show will be tomorrow i.e on December 3 (IST), the K-pop group will be returning to South Korea after that. However, due to the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the South Korean government has laid out new restrictions. As per these new norms, anyone entering the country from outside on or after December 3 will have to undergo mandatory self-quarantine for a period of 10 days. This self-quarantine is regardless of anyone’s vaccination status. This means that even BTS members will have to undergo mandatory self-quarantine once they return to South Korea.Also Read - BTS V Surprises ARMY With Squid Game Outfit But Ended Up Hurting His Knee During 'Cool' Gesture

Meanwhile, this also implies that the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which are scheduled to take place on December 11 (since it is not possible for BTS members to complete their 10-days quarantine before that). Also Read - WHAT!! Halsey Is ARMY Too? Singer Spotted At SoFi Stadium Cheering-Up For BTS

“BTS was in talks to make an appearance, but it has been decided that they will not be appearing. It will be difficult to film a performance video due to their schedule, but we are preparing a short video for their fans,” a source told Sports Donga which is a South Korea news portal. Also Read - BTS' V, Jungkook, Jin and Others Send 'Finger Hearts' To ARMY As They Dress In Black, Fans Call Them 'Hottest Ever'

Meanwhile, BTS boys concluded the third day of their mega show in Los Angeles today i.e on December 2. The last day of Permission To Dance On Stage will be tomorrow. Stay tuned to know all the latest details about the concert.