South Korea: BTS boys – Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, RM, V and Suga have wrapped up their Los Angeles concert which was titled Permission To Dance On Stage. The K-pop singers are now back to South Korea where they will be in self-quarantine for 10 days. The mega show in LA turned out to be a huge success for the septet and they earned over $33 million. However, it’s time for the globally loved group members to take some rest. On Monday, Big Hit Music issues a statement announcing that BTS boys are taking an extended period of rest for the first time since their debut. The singers will be spending the holidays with their families.Also Read - BTS Jin's Birthday Cake Candle Is Every Indian's Childhood | Watch

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the statement read. Also Read - BTS Breaks All Records By Earning $33.3 Million During 4-Day Permission To Dance On Stage Concert

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

Also Read - Happy Birthday BTS' Jin: K-Pop Singer Gets His 1st Birthday Advertisement In India | Watch

The Big Hit Music agency also mentioned that during this rest time, K-pop boys will be preparing for their new album that will mark ‘the beginning of a new chapter’. Apart from this, BTS members will also prepare for their Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul concert which will take place in March 2022.

“BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you,” the statement further added.

While the announcement has left fans emotional as they will be missing their favourite K-pop singers, ARMY is also excited for the group’s new album. Several ARMY members took to Twitter speculating about the album and its release date.

bts have been really working so hard. thanks to you for everything you’ve done for us even amidst the pandemic! Rest well, you deserve it so much. we’ll always be here, waiting & to support you. Looking forwaed to the new album & the beginning of a new chapter! 💜 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/QSIkkOxLu9 — tonni⁷ 🐻🎂 (@jtoni_n) December 6, 2021

They keep using “new chapter” as a keyword, a definite sign that we’re going to welcome a new era. However, since the concert in Seoul is titled ‘PTD on Stage Seoul’, I think there’s a possibility that the new album will be released after the Seoul concert. pic.twitter.com/bX3Q5eWBUy — Dita ⁷ (@almostdita) December 6, 2021

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.