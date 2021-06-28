South Korea: BTS boys are set to release the CD version of their latest track Butter which was released on May 21. However, ahead of Butter’s CD version, the K-pop septet has now released their concept pictures and they look absolutely stunning. Also Read - BTS-Ed Sheeran Collaborate For K-Pop Septet's New Song And AMRY Cannot Keep Calm: 'We Are Already Going Crazy!'

BTS boys shared a few concept photos in preparation of Butter's CD single release. In the colourful pictures, the K-pop boys look unbelievably dashing and cool and can also be seen posing around a table (looks like they are discussing something). Apart from a group picture, the band also released the boys' individual concept pictures. One thing that caught everyone's attention is the BTS boys' hairstyle. Several of their fans took to the comment section showering love and appreciating the look.



This comes a day after it was confirmed that Ed Sheeran and BTS will be coming together once again for a song. However, it has not been revealed if the song is the one that will be released on July 9 along with the CD version of Butter or for any other future song.

Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.