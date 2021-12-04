Los Angeles: The 4-day BTS concert titled Permission To Dance On Stage in Los Angeles turned out to be a massive success. Thousands of fans from across the world attended the mega show in which K-pop singers performed several of their super hit songs like Butter, Dynamite and Fake Love among others. Several celebrities including Megan Thee Stallion, Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Halsey were also spotted at the BTS concert. However, do you know how much did BTS boys earned in these 4 days?Also Read - Happy Birthday BTS' Jin: K-Pop Singer Gets His 1st Birthday Advertisement In India | Watch

As per the Billboard, BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage concert broke all records and earned an impressive total of $33.3 million. Over 2 lakh tickers of the event were sold. With this, BTS’ SoFi stadium concert brought in the highest-grossing engagement ever since concert venues were reopened earlier this year. This also means that BTS is the first primarily non-English-language act to earn more than $20 million in one engagement. Also Read - BTS Announces Another Concert Titled Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul | Check Dates Here

Meanwhile, BTS boys are currently in the US and have successfully completed all 4 Permission To Dance On Stage concerts. They will now be returning to South Korea where they will quarantine themselves for a period of ten days (as per the South Korean government regulations). This also means that the septet will not be able to perform at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) which are scheduled to take place on December 11 (since it is not possible for BTS members to complete their 10-days quarantine before that). Also Read - SURPRISE! Coldplay's Chris Martin Joins BTS Boys To End LA Concert With 'My Universe'

Apart from this, BTS boys have also announced another round of concerts titled Permission To Dance On Stage In Seoul which will be held in March 2022.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.