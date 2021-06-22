BTS’ ARMY is too excited and can’t keep calm as their new track, the dance-pop anthem, Butter is on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week. BTS is on top of their game as their previous song Dynamite was on the No.1 spot for three weeks. Now, Butter is the 13th song to stay on the No.1 spot for 4 weeks in the history of Billboard Hot 100. The previous record was held by Aerosmith in the year 1998. And now it’s Butter, who is continuing to win hearts and taking their musical game to the pinnacle and setting new records after 1998. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Uses BTS' Butter As She Shares Her First Instagram Reel, Leaves Indian ARMY In Complete Awe

Butter released on May 21, became the first Asian act in history to achieve this milestone. It becomes the group's longest-leading No. 1 hit, surpassing the three-week run of 'Dynamite'.The GRAMMY-nominated group won four accolades to it's credit at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 for Dynamite. Butter is produced by the group with song-writing done by Canadian writers.

As the Billboard Charts say, "Butter' drew 12.5 million U.S. streams and sold 111,400 downloads in the week ending June 17. It also attracted 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%) in the week ending June 20."

Fans are trending hashtags on Social media displaying their fandom power at it’s best, the hashtags like #Got_ARMY_Behind_Us, CONGRATULATIONS KINGS and WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS.

Suga, one of the popular singers from BTS, said it would be a dream to see Butter on top of Billboard charts for consecutive weeks. Looks like his wish has come true!

Of the 54 songs in history that have debuted at No. 1 on the #Hot100, "Butter" is just the 13th to spend its first four weeks at No. 1. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 21, 2021

The song Butter also becomes the first track to sell over 600,000 downloads in the US in 2021. It has sold over 2x the amount of copies as the next bestseller (‘Dynamite’).

This song became the most streamed song in a single day in Spotify’s history, generating over 20.9 million global streams on the first day. The accompanying music video also set a new all-time 24-hour record of `108.2 million and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrent.

BTS has dropped one instrumental and three remixes of ‘Butter’ – Hotter Remix followed by Sweeter and Cooler remixes. The group is set to drop a new track along with the Butter CD single on July 9, which is called ARMY DAY, as it is the day when their fandom name was announced.

.@BTS_twt's "Butter" becomes the first song to sell over 600,000 downloads in the US in 2021. It has sold over 2x the amount of copies as the next best seller ("Dynamite"). — chart data (@chartdata) June 21, 2021

