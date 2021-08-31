South Korea: BTS’ Butter has been maintaining itself on the Billboard Hot100 chart. Adding another milestone, Billboard on Monday revealed that the top 10 rankings on their Billboard Hot100 chart and BTS’ record-breaking Butter is going strong on number seven. The song also dethroned BTS’ Dynamite to become the longest-running Top 10 song on the Billboard Hot100 charts by the Korean band. This is also the consecutive fourteenth consecutive week in the top 10 charts.Also Read - Who is The Richest BTS Member And How Much do These K-pop Boys Earn - Any Guesses?

Apart from grabbing the seventh position on the Hot100 list, BTS' Butter also charted on the ninth spot of the Billboard Global Excluding United States along with Permission To Dance on the eighth position.

The song debuted number one on the charts soon after its release in May and became the longest-running song of 2021 on the Billboard Hot100 charts.

Recently, BTS released a collaboration for their song ‘Butter’ with the American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion after Grammy awards winner took her agency to court for not letting her release the mix. The song became an instant hit among fans and non-fans. Later, they showed support by painting stan Twitter pink.

K-Pop super band BTS have earlier talked about their global stardom and said that they don’t necessarily feel at home with their success. Using the Korean expression meaning lack of ability or small-mindedness, Suga told Billboard magazine: “We are not exceptional people — our plate is small. We’re these rice-bowl-size guys getting so much poured into it. It’s overflowing.” V added: “The pressure has been overwhelming.”