South Korea: Ever since the release of BTS' second English song, Butter, it has become everyone's favourite across the world. The song also continues to rule Billboard charts and now it has become the longest-running No.1 song on Billboard Hot100 2021 charts.

As per this week's Billboard charts, BTS is on the top position for its Butter. BTS is followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U and Industry Baby by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow. This means that BTS Butter is on the top Billboard spot for the 9th week.

BTS Butter was released on May 21 and reigned the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks. However, earlier in July, BTS' Permission To Dance replaced Butter from the top spot of Billboard Hot100 for a week. But Butter was quick to retain its top position.

This is not the first record being set by BTS Butter. The song also became the first K-pop song to be included in Spotify’s ‘Songs of the Summer’ Playlist. The song also managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day of its release and holds the record for the most views in 24 hours.

Even the CD version of Butter, which was released on July 9 sold almost two million copies in just one week. Reportedly, it sold a total of 1,975,364 copies for the week of July 9 to July 15 which made the CD version of Butter the highest-selling album released this year so far.

Apart from all the success and love that BTS Butter has been getting, it also faced copyright issues just after its release. However, the Big Hit Music agency then clarified saying that there is no such matter. The agency has mentioned that the song was released only after undergoing a process of confirming with all songwriters. “It has been confirmed that there are no copyright issues regarding “Butter.” It is a song that was finalized and released after undergoing a process of confirming with all songwriters that there are no issues with the song, and there are also no issues currently regarding the song’s rights,” the statement read.