South Korea: BTS’ most anticipated song of the year, Butter has been released and people are loving it. It’s been 24 hours since the K-pop septet released their second English song, and it is already winning hearts and breaking records. Butter broke the group’s own record for the biggest music video Premiere on YouTube. Also Read - BTS V's Hairstyle Reminds ARMY Of Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala Look, Floods Twitter With Hilarious Memes

YouTube announced that BTS Butter becomes the biggest YouTube music video Premiere with over 3.9 million peak concurrents. With this, Butter has only broken its own group’s Dynamite’s record which was released in August 2020 and registered over 3 million peak concurrents. This also means that the K-pop septet now holds both, first and second spots for the biggest YouTube Premieres. Also Read - BTS' Much Anticipated Song 'Butter' Is 'Melting' ARMY: It's The Perfect Summer Song

BTS ARMY also took to Twitter expressing happiness and sharing hilarious memes after Butter broke this record. Also Read - BTS Butter Is Finally Here And You'll Surely Fall In Love With The K-Pop Boys After Listening To It

ARMYs in every CB: WE BROKE OMG! WE NEED TO

DYNAMITE’S BREAK BUTTER’S

RECORD RECORD#BUTTER100M #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/cQ7X2CfoFA — kastamu⁷🧈 (@hobierland) May 22, 2021

we beat dynamite’s now we’ll have

record to beat butter’s

record#ButterMV #BUTTER100M pic.twitter.com/0OA8lgedjM — heaven ⁷🧈 BUTTER TODAY (@adoringjoons) May 22, 2021

In just 24 hours, Butter has crossed 113 million views on YouTube. Meanwhile, the K-pop band boys are all set for the world TV debut of their new single Butter at the mega Billboard Music Awards on May 23. BTS has also been nominated in the Top Social Artist category. This is the fifth time that BTS has been nominated under this category. The South Korean band has also claimed this trophy four years running.

We are sure that Butter will break many more records in the days to come.