South Korea: The month of June is BTS' birthday month and the ARMY could not be any more excited. On June 1, BTS music video 'Dynamite' reached 1.1 billion views on YouTube. The song was released on August 21, 2020 and almost after nine months, 'Dynamite' achieved an incredible milestone. It is now the fastest Korean group music video to hit the height.

Not only Dynamite, but BTS' 'Butter' has grabbed the top position on Billboard's Hot 100. Butter is now BTS's fourth song to top the Hot 100, following the pop-disco smash hit Dynamite, Savage, Love feat Jason Derulo, and their Korean track 'Life Goes On'. The group has also beat out Olivia Rodrigo's two songs – 'Goof for you' and 'déjà vu' as well as Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' and Silk Sonic's 'Leave The Door Open'.

BTS has a smashing beginning with 'Dynamite' record-breaking news. Their song 'Butter' officially had the biggest premiere of all time, with 3.89 million viewers watching the song launch live. They also got the record for the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views, a record they achieved in just 13 minutes of the song release. It has also become the fastest music video in YouTube's history to surpass 20 million views. They garnered 20 million views in just 54 minutes, much faster than the 'Dynamite' record of 1 hour and 14 minutes.

The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year. This record comes in a day after the band performed the track live for the first time on the Billboard Music Awards stage. BTS is also expected to kick off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on May 28.