South Korea: While Butter by BTS has become the world's favourite, there is a cat version of the song now and fans are absolutely loving it.

An adorable video of the BTS song Butter has surfaced online which features cats instead of our BTS boys. The video starts with a collage showing the cat version and the original cover video. It then covers the minute details of Butter but in with a pinch of cuteness. This cat version of Butter was shared on YouTube on June 3 and since then it has crossed 7 lakh views. The video will absolutely win your heart.

Watch Cat Version of BTS Butter Here:

BTS Reacts To Covid-19 Relief Funds Raised By BTS ARMY in India, Says 'We Are Together, Stay Strong'

Soon several fans spotted the video and shared it on Twitter, thus making it go viral. ARMY members across the world are loving this cat version of BTS Butter and calling it ‘purrrfect’.

THIS IS AMAZING I LOVE IT SO MUCH https://t.co/UWJwyRhkdF — tan (@tan_mots7) June 7, 2021

Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The world television debut of the song was made on the Billboard Music Awards stage. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.