New Delhi: BTS released its latest single Butter in May 2021 and it has become a global sensation in a short span of time. But have you ever seen BTS boys dancing on Akshay Kumar starrer Aye Meri Zohrajabeen? Well, if you haven't, you must watch this now.

K-pop septet enjoys a major fan following in India as well. Among all fans, there is a group that gives a Bollywood twist to BTS songs and videos. BTS releases multiple versions for their songs and Butter is no different. The boys released the Karaoke version of Butter in which the members can be seen having fun in their PJs. Fans were quick to give it a Bollywood touch adding Hera Pheri's famous "Aye Meri Zohrajabeen."

Fans were quick to shower love and dropping laughing emojis. While one of the fans wrote, "BEST DESI EDIT EVER…GO ARGUE WITH THE WALL ," another social media commented, "Inhone kahin sch me ye song dekh to nhi liya, perfectly fit ."

Butter was released on May 21 and since then it has become everyone’s favourite across the world. The song grabbed the top position on Billboard’s Hot 100. The song ‘Butter’ also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. It is the second English single following ‘Dynamite’, that released in August last year.

BTS hasn’t visited India yet but they enjoy a huge fanbase here. Last year, the group said that they would travel to India once the pandemic is over.