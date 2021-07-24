South Korea: Ever since BTS released their second English song Butter, it has become everyone’s favourite. Soon after its release, this new internet sensation faced copyright issues. However, the Big Hit Music agency has now clarified saying that the song is not facing any copyright issue.Also Read - BTS Army Feels Proud After K-Pop Group Featured in South Korea's National Icons At Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

It all started after dutch artist Debonaire took to social media claiming that he had purchased the topline in 2019 from Sebastian Garcia. For the uninundated, Garcia is also credited as a composer of Butter. Earlier, even netizens took to social media highlighting that BTS Butter has the same melody as Luca Debonaire's You Got Me Down.

However, Big Hit Music has now clarified on reports of copyright issues saying that there is no such matter. The agency has mentioned that the song was released only after undergoing a process of confirming with all songwriters. "It has been confirmed that there are no copyright issues regarding "Butter." It is a song that was finalized and released after undergoing a process of confirming with all songwriters that there are no issues with the song, and there are also no issues currently regarding the song's rights," the statement read.

Big Hit Music also added that the musical rights still belong to Butter. “We are aware of the claim that there is an issue regarding copyrights, but even if that is the case, the musical rights still belong to Butter,” the statement concluded.

BTS Butter was released on May 21 and reigned the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven consecutive weeks. It also became first K-pop song to be included in Spotify’s ‘Songs of the Summer’ Playlist. The song also managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day of its release and holds the record for the most views in 24 hours.