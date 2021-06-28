South Korea: Ever since the release of BTS Butter, the K-pop group is breaking all records around the world. The song has become everyone’s favourite around the world. Also Read - BTS Boys Will Melt Your Heart With Their Concept Photos Ahead of Butter's CD Version Release | See Pics

BTS latest track Butter has once again become the week's most viewed k-pop song. Butter recorded 23,452,474 YouTube views which is the highest in the week ending June 26 among the old and new K-pop music videos. Butter went down to number 3 last week with 27,832,392 views on YouTube. BTS Butter is followed by TWICE Alcohol-Free which recorded a total of 20,110,612 views on YouTube within the week ending on June 26.

Other BTS songs in the top 10 list also include Dynamite and Boy With Luv featuring Halsey.

Top 10 Most Viewed K-pop Music Videos of The Week:

BTS – Butter

TWICE – Alcohol-Free

SEVENTEEN – Ready to Love

GOT7 Bambam – riBBon

Brave Girls – Chi Mat Ba Ram

BTS – Dynamite

BTS – Boy With Luv feat. Halsey

BLACKPINK – How You Like That

PSY – GANGNAM STYLE

BLACKPINK – DDU-DU DDU-DU

BTS Butter is the group’s second English song after last year’s mega-hit Dynamite. The song, which was released on May 21 also holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. The song managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day. Apart from this, Butter also achieved the record of being on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth consecutive week. Butter is the 13th song to stay on the No.1 spot for 4 weeks in the history of Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, BTS is also set to release the CD version of on July 9. The concept pictures of the same have already been shared.