Grammy Awards 2022: The globally successful K-pop group BTS was nominated for Best pop duo or group performance for their chart-topping single ‘Butter‘ that released in May 2021. However, it is sad to announce that our favorite k-pop band lost to Doja Cat feat SZA’s ‘Kiss Me More‘. All the disheartened BTS fans were feeling bad about it, however, they encouraged the band and applauded them for their killer performance at the stage. K-pop band’s fans cheered and gave a standing applause for Doja Cat and SZA for their win at the Grammy Awards. The camera also caught the reaction of BTS members high-fiving one another at the end as well.Always incredible sports, @BTS_twt cheer and give a standing applause for Doja Cat and SZA for their win at the #GRAMMYs The camera also caught the BTS members high-fiving one another at the end as well—their teamwork together is felt.Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022: BTS ARMY Gushes Over Band's 'Butter' Performance, Selfie With Megan Thee Stallion, V Flirting With Olivia Rodrigo

This #Grammys clip has it all: -Avril Lavigne

-Doja Cat & SZA winning for pop duo performance

-Lady Gaga helping SZA with the train of her dress

-Doja Cat running from the bathroom to accept the award

-BTS & Olivia Rodrigo

-Doja getting emotionalhttps://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/R82aAyhwH6 — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

So happy for doja cat and SZA but I really wish BTS would’ve won 💔 — Chacha ⁷ (@chimmychacha) April 4, 2022

On Jan. 24, Doja was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022.

BTS was also nominated in 2021 in the same category for ‘Dynamite’ but the award went to ‘Rain on Me’ by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. Following the Grammys 2022 ceremony, BTS will be sticking around in Las Vegas for four dates on their ‘Permission to Dance on Stage’ tour on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium.