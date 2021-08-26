South Korea: Ever since the release of BTS‘ Butter In May this year, it has become everyone’s favourite. However, the K-pop septet will now be releasing the remix of the song along with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The remix of the song will be released on August 27.Also Read - BTS V Becomes Most Handsome Man of 2021, Beats Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and Hrithik Roshan

BTS' label BIGHIT Music released a statement announcing the news and wrote, "Butter by BTS has had the singular honor of reaching no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 nine times, the most by any song to date in 2021. To celebrate this historic BTS milestone that was made possible by our fans, we would like to announce the release of a new 'Butter' remix version."

Rapper Stallion had earlier alleged that her record label was preventing her from releasing the track. However, later, the judge ruled in favour of Megan Thee Stallion and gave permission for the Butter Remix release.

Ever since the release of BTS Butter, it has broken several records around the world. Butter is the longest-running No.1 song on Billboard Hot100 2021 charts, spending nine weeks at the top position. The song also managed to earn an impressive 113 million views in just a day of its release and holds the record for the most views in 24 hours. Butter also became the first K-pop song to be included in Spotify’s ‘Songs of the Summer’ Playlist after it became the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.

Follow this space for more updates related to BTS.