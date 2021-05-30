South Korea: In less than 10 days after the famous K-pop group BTS released their new single Butter, the song is breaking records and making new trends. Now, Butter has become the fastest song in Spotify history to surpass 100 million views. Also Read - BTS Members Share Heart-Warming Message In Hindi For Indian Army: Aap Humare Dil Mein Rehte Hai

Butter has taken a total of just eight days to achieve this success. Prior to this, the record was held by BTS Dynamite. The song, which was released in August 2020 took 15 days to surpass 100 million streams. Butter is the group's second English song after last year's mega-hit Dynamite. The song was released on May 21 and its world television debut was done on May 23 at the Billboard Music Awards. BTS Butter has broken several other records. This includes Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video on YouTube, Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Music Video on YouTube, Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours and Most-viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

Apart from this, BTS also won the Top Social Artist Award For The Fifth Consecutive Year, the Top Duo Group and the Top Selling Award for its Dynamite at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Meanwhile, BTS has also announced that they will be holding an online concert to mark their eighth anniversary. The event titled “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo” will be held on June 13 and 14 at 6:30 pm KST. This concert will be similar to an online concert held by the group earlier this year. ARMY members from across the world will be able to watch this concert online.

Follow this space for more updates related to K-pop septet BTS.